Olde English Bulldogge puppy auction to help children with cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get a puppy and help children with cancer at the same time.
The Childhood Cancer Family Fund is auctioning off an Olde English Bulldogge puppy. It’s 12-weeks-old and comes with breed registration papers.
The proceeds raised from the auction will go to help purchase Christmas presents for pediatric cancer patients staying at St. Jude Hospital’s Target House.
The auction goes on until 7 pm Thursday, October 10.
The puppy’s siblings sold for $2,000. The bidding for the auction starts at $500 and 100% of the proceeds will go the foundation’s efforts.
The organization helps parents who sometimes have to quit their jobs to take care of their child by allowing them to go shopping for Christmas presents for free. Then, there’s a celebration.
The families include children who are receiving long term care St. Jude Hospital. The Target House is home to 96 families who stay in two-bedroom apartments for up to three years. The patients range in age from infants to 19-years-old.
Click here to find out more information. People can place their bids in the comments section of the puppy auction post.
