Rand Paul on whistleblower accusation: ‘sounds like what Joe Biden did’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Senator Rand Paul and Senator Mitch McConnell were in Frankfort Monday as part of a conference for the Federalists Society.
Paul spoke with the Kentucky Chapter of the Federalists Society about some things he's never shied away from before: liberty and constitutionality.
Whether it was gun rights, or the rights to government-funded healthcare, Paul was speaking to a room full of lawyers about the law; something he said a doctor doesn't often get to do.
Paul also took some questions from the media. Reporters asked him about the inquiry into Trump's impeachment based on the whistleblower complaint that the president threatened to withhold to aid to Ukraine.
"I think if you look at it objectively, had republicans or republicans threatened aid in the past, if they don't get what they want, it sounds like that's what Joe Biden did," said Paul. "Impeachment of president Trump is one thing, and yet nobody really is offering up - I haven't even heard one democrat say what Joe Biden did was wrong."
Senator Paul was also asked if he thought the judicial nomination process was irretrievably broken. He said he didn’t know if it was broken; after all, the president’s picks were getting in, but he said it’s definitely taking longer.
