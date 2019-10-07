Republican Attorney General candidate attends hearing to take him off ballot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man wants Republican Attorney General candidate Daniel Cameron off the ballot. Joseph Jackson filed a complaint saying Cameron does not meet the qualifications to run to represent the people of Kentucky.
Cameron made it clear at court Monday, that he believes the complaint is nothing but a political ploy and said he knows Democratic Attorney General candidate Greg Stumbo is behind it all.
Ben Gastel, Jackson’s lawyer, argued that Cameron has not been practicing law or had consistent clients for eight years straight. Following the hearing, Cameron said in a past case similar to his the court said a candidate needed to have a license for eight years and he's been qualified and practiced law for longer than that. Cameron said his opponent, Stumbo timed this out just a month before the election to try and hinder his success.
"They obviously made this as a political calculation because they realize how desperate they are," Cameron said. “They’re behind in polling, behind in fundraising and know this is the only way to stop us from winning."
Cameron's lawyer said he has been practicing law for over eight years on Mitch McConnell's council and at multiple law firms. Jackson’s lawyer said the time Cameron served was not sufficient.
"The constitution is very clear to be Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Kentucky you have to be practicing lawyer for eight years before election,” Gastel said. “With the gaps in his employment and with the judicial clerk ships he had. He simply does not have the eight years required.”
When asked if his client supported or endorsed Stumbo, Gastel said, "as far as he knows no." He claims the case is not a political stunt but instead about legal merits.
If the court rules against him, Cameron said he will appeal and take it to the Kentucky Supreme Court if he has to.
