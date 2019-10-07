Sen. McConnell visits University of Kentucky after school receives $87 million grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky received a visit from US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and US Secretary of Health and Human Services on Monday.
The visit comes after the university received an $87 million grant for its new Healing Communities study.
The program highlights bringing different areas of law enforcement and mental health professionals together to tackle the opioid epidemic. The study will work on building prevention, treatment, and recovery programs.
A 40 percent reduction in opioid overdose deaths in Kentucky is the ultimate goal for the program.
Kentucky was chosen as one of the few sites for the study, receiving what was the largest grant in the university’s history.
