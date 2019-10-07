Third Street two-way conversion begins Tuesday, what you need to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Major changes are coming to a busy Louisville street, as crews will begin converting Third Street, from West Muhammad Ali Boulevard three blocks south to Broadway, into a two-way street.
Traffic lights have already been installed. Milling and paving the road should be completed by Wednesday.
Rebecca Matheny, Louisville Downtown Partnership Executive Director, said there’s fewer accidents with two-way streets.
“Two-way streets are always a great idea in particular because they just allow for much, much better access to businesses and better circulation so people have more options,” Matheny said. “It’s safer for everybody.”
Cyclist Cathy Sandol said she sees way too many accidents on Third Street and she hopes the change will help.
“They try to hit me sometimes,” Sandol said. “There’s been a lot of speeding vehicles on the street and they won’t even let you cross the street.”
The street will be open while crews mill and pave the road. However, alternate routes are suggested if a speedier commute downtown is needed.
