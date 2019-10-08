BCPS sets goals for new statewide ranking system

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What steps have local districts made to get their five stars?
WAVE 3 News checked in with Bullitt County Public Schools after the Kentucky Department of Education announced its new star-ranking system last month. It gives parents and students a deeper look at their school’s strengths and weaknesses.
In addition to students’ levels of proficiency, growth, transition readiness and graduation, schools across the state can now lose a star or point for big achievement gaps among students. Principal of the Riverview Opportunity Center in Bullitt County Shannon Hall said he sees the new system as a game-changer and an opportunity to look at the gaps, perform better and tackle the problem.
“Our district does a really nice job of celebrating the wins, but also not resting on our laurels and focusing on what we need to do,” Hall said.
Hall said one of the district’s goals before the school year started was to reduce achievement gaps between students and make sure they all have access to the same opportunities to be their best selves.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.