Cards, Cats, and Hoosiers all gearing up for sixth game of the season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After their first bye weeks, the Kentucky Wildcats and the Indiana Hoosiers will both be back on the field on Saturday. The Louisville Cardinals will play Saturday as well, and they hope to build on the recent victory over Boston Colllege.
Both the Wildcats and Hoosiers are home Saturday and both will be favored in their respective games. UK will host Arkansas and IU will host Rutgers. The Cards figure to have the toughest task of the three teams as U of L will take to the ACC road to tangle with undefeated and 19th-ranked Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are led by quarterback Jamie Newman who is a crafty signal caller that can move the chains.
“He makes it all go," said Louisville Head Coach, Scott Satterfield. " When you’re a run-pass-option team, you have to read the defense pre-snap, then have to read it post-snap. Newman is able to do that . That’s why they complete a high-percentage of passes."
On the subject of quarterbacks, Kentucky is hoping to have a healthy one. Sawyer Smith has been battling injuries for the past couple weeks. The Cats aren’t so deep at this position, so Coach Mark Stoops is hoping Smith gets the green light to play against the Razorbacks.
“The word I got from our trainer this morning ( Monday) is that Smith is significantly better, so we’ll see.” said UK Head Coach Mark Stoops. "
The Wildcats won their first two games but have lost their last three. A victory over Arkansas could go a long way to get UK bowl-eligible.
IU’s head coach , Tom Allen, says he thinks his Hoosiers have come back refreshed from their initial bye week and that the club is eager to go after win number four on Saturday against the Scarlet Knights.
“We just gotta keep getting better every time we take the field and every time we strap it up on Saturdays. That’s the goal and it’s obviously something that everybody wants, but we have to have a great plan for that and our guys have to buy into that.” said Allen . " So I think that’s what we set out to do and I feel good about the direction we’re going.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.