Clarksville looking for feedback dealing with dangerous road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The town of Clarksville is looking into feedback from a town meeting on Monday to deal with a dangerous stretch of road near Interstate 65.
City officials are performing comprehensive corridor study on Brown’s Station Way. The road goes between Clarksville, New Albany an Jeffersonville.
In January of 2018, a Red Ball recycling truck driver was killed after hitting a pedestrian overpass on that stretch of road. That crash brought down the overpass that many use to cross Brown’s Station Way.
The town is addressing numerous issues in the meeting, such as pedestrian safety and speeding motorists. Engineers will draft recommendations from the meeting that will be presented to the council and development commission.
Studies are expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.