2 dead after crash in Jennings County

Two young adults from Scottsburg, Indiana were killed early Oct. 8, 2019 when their car veered off a Jennings County, Indiana road, hit a tree and overturned. (Source: Indiana State Police)
By Charles Gazaway | October 8, 2019 at 2:19 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 2:44 PM

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A single vehicle crash in Jennings County has claimed the lives of two Scott County residents.

The crash happened on State Road 3 early this morning. Indiana State Police say the victims were headed south near County Road 650 when the Toyota Scion they were in veered off the road, struck a tree and overturned.

The occupants, David T. Seropian, 20, and Shaylla Jones, 21, both of Scottsburg, were pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP says Seropian may have swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Investigators say alcohol is not believed to be a factor, but believe speed did contribute to the crash.

