2 dead after crash in Jennings County

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A single vehicle crash in Jennings County has claimed the lives of two Scott County residents.
The crash happened on State Road 3 early this morning. Indiana State Police say the victims were headed south near County Road 650 when the Toyota Scion they were in veered off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
The occupants, David T. Seropian, 20, and Shaylla Jones, 21, both of Scottsburg, were pronounced dead at the scene.
ISP says Seropian may have swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Investigators say alcohol is not believed to be a factor, but believe speed did contribute to the crash.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.