1 dead, 2 wounded in Garland Avenue shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting on the 700 block of Garland Avenue.
MetroSafe confirmed that police were called to the scene at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, three people were found with gunshot wounds in the courtyard area.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were transported to University Hospital with supposed non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects at this time. LMPD is still investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
