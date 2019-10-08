Denny Crum scholarship event awards 100 UofL students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cardinal Stadium hosted an event Monday night that saw 100 University of Louisville students awarded $1000 scholarships for their academic achievements.
The Live and Silent Auction held at the PNC Club in Cardinal Stadium brought in funds for the Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation, which awards dozens of scholarships to students every year.
Guests for tonight’s event included former University of Louisville Basketball Coach Denny Crum, who had recovered from a stroke in the beginning of May, and current coach Chris Mack.
The Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation has been offering scholarships to UofL students every year for seventeen years.
