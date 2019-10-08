Federal education official visits Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A state educational leader who hasn't pulled up a seat to a desk in a while scooted in to learn from a local school district.
The Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Education was a student for a day at the Bullitt County Area Technology Center to learn how and why the school is successful with providing unique opportunities.
Bullitt County Public Schools leaders said Scott Stump called the district for a visit because he wanted to learn about the only in school aviation program in the state. High school junior Jimmie Kirk is in the program and said it has given him a step up above students who don't have the same opportunities provided by his district. Through tours and a lesson in the classroom Kirk hopes Stump takes in possibilities for the rest of the country.
“I’m setting myself up for the rest of my life,” Kirk said. “I’m trying to set myself up for a good future, to be somebody who’s successful. I’m trying to take advantage of the opportunities that I have right now. To do what I can for free I mean I’m getting through college for free I would almost be dumb not to take that opportunity.”
Kirk said his hands on experience and graduating his technical high school with a career waiting for him, disproves the stigma that going and graduating college with debt is necessary. He hopes Stump helps spread that message with leaders in D.C.
