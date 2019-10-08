FORECAST: Fog will give way to a beautiful afternoon!

- ALERTS: DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Most areas along/south of the Ohio River until 11 a.m. ET.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It certainly has been a foggy morning across WAVE Country. We will see improvements each hour as the sun gets higher in the sky. In fact, expect and mostly sunny afternoon with pleasant highs in the 60s and 70s.
It will be another cool night tonight with only patchy fog expected.
After some morning clouds Wednesday, sunshine will warm many areas up closer to the 80 degree mark by the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will continue that trend of 80 degree warm before a strong cold front moves in Friday. There is a risk for some showers with this front into Saturday morning, but nothing like the previous rainfall event.
More noticeable will be the gusty winds and much cooler air with many areas staying in the 50s Saturday with even a wind chill factor kicking in Saturday night!
