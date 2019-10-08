FORECAST: Patchy dense morning fog; sunny, pleasant afternoon

- ALERTS: DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Bullitt, Breckinridge, Hardin, Larue, Marion, Meade, Nelson, Spencer, Washington, Shelby, Henry and Carroll Counties until 9 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of dense fog remain a concern this morning, especially in river valleys. Visibilities may drop to a quarter-mile at times. This fog mixes out around mid-morning, leaving behind plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Tonight, lows return to the upper 40s and low 50s.
Wednesday will be another sunny day as highs return to the mid to upper 70s. By Thursday, high temperatures jump into the low 80s.
An approaching front brings spotty showers and storms late Friday into Saturday. This cold front will drive highs from the 80s on Friday into the 60s for the weekend.
