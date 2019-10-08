Former UK student who sent social media threats sentenced to prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former University of Kentucky student that was accused of making bomb threats on Snapchat has been given a twelve-month sentence.
Haily Duvall will spend six months in prison and six months in home incarceration.
Duvall was accused back in 2018 for making threats on Snapchat in November 2018 that involved the White Hall classroom building on UK campus.
PREVIOUS STORY: Former UK student pleads guilty to bomb threat
UK Campus Police said that Duvall was the one who reported the threats in the first place, but didn’t realize at the time that she was the one making the threats.
Duvall pleaded guilty back in June.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.