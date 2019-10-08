Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog 10/8

Lots of fog this morning that will soon give way to a beautiful afternoon!
Overall, the forecast looks great through Friday.
That is when our next front arrives with the main batch of clouds and showers with this front moving in late Friday night into Saturday morning. This doesn’t look to have the rainfall like the previous front but hey...it’s something!
The wind will be more of an issue with this front...ahead of it and behind it. We will find ourselves on the chilly side of this front Saturday as blue skies return to the area. I would plan your jackets and hoodies accordingly!
The wind still looks too high for frost issues Saturday night/early Sunday but that is something we can’t get great detail on this far out... so we’ll watch it.
We will slowly warm back up next week before yet another batch of chilly air flows in by next Wednesday or Thursday.
All of this cool air should really ramp up the fall color into next week.
