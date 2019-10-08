Malibu Jack’s moving into old Walmart location at Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The vacated Walmart location on Hurstbourne Parkway will soon have a new resident as Malibu Jack’s indoor fun park will move in from their former location.
Malibu Jack’s is currently located at 12101 Sycamore Station Place near Blankenbaker Parkway. The park contains amusements such as laser tag. mini-golf, arcade games, and more.
The new location at 1215 S Hurstbourne Parkway, near Interstate 64, will offer double the space of the current location.
The Walmart Supercenter on Hurstbourne Parkway closed back in 2018, and was one of three stores that closed in the Louisville area.
Opening day for the new location has not yet been set.
