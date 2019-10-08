Party In Pink celebrates breast cancer survivors, supports to newly-diagnosed patients

“It lets them know that they can get through this and that they are stronger than they think,” Kentucky Cancer Program Cancer Control Specialist Pam Temple said. “So many of them when they are first told they have breast cancer, it’s a melt down, it’s frightening, it’s an unknown. You don’t know where you’re going. Then to come to an event like this where there are 500 breast cancer survivors, then they can talk to each other and they know, ‘Oh, I can do this.’”