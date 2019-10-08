Party In Pink celebrates breast cancer survivors, supports to newly-diagnosed patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Party in Pink for breast cancer survivors took place Monday night at Paristown Hall.
The Kentucky Cancer Program organizes the event each year to celebrate breast cancer survivors, as Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off.
The event is aimed in part at making sure anyone newly diagnosed knows they’re not alone.
“It lets them know that they can get through this and that they are stronger than they think,” Kentucky Cancer Program Cancer Control Specialist Pam Temple said. “So many of them when they are first told they have breast cancer, it’s a melt down, it’s frightening, it’s an unknown. You don’t know where you’re going. Then to come to an event like this where there are 500 breast cancer survivors, then they can talk to each other and they know, ‘Oh, I can do this.’”
This year, the Party in Pink welcomed a special guest; “American Idol” contestant Layla Spring performed to kick off the event.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.