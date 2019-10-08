Police captain under investigation, placed on leave

Police captain under investigation, placed on leave
Seymour police Captain Carl Lamb has been placed on paid administrative leave while under investigation for allegations of ghost employment and official misconduct. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | October 8, 2019 at 3:11 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 3:11 PM

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A command officer of the Seymour Police Department is under investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Captain Carl Lamb has been placed on paid administrative leave. According to a release from Seymour police, the investigation involves allegations of ghost employment and official misconduct.

Once the ISP investigation is completed, the department says Lamb will undergo an internal investigation.

A spokesman for the ISP Versailles post has confirmed the investigation, but said the agency will have no further comment unless charges are filed.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.