Police captain under investigation, placed on leave

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A command officer of the Seymour Police Department is under investigation by the Indiana State Police.
Captain Carl Lamb has been placed on paid administrative leave. According to a release from Seymour police, the investigation involves allegations of ghost employment and official misconduct.
Once the ISP investigation is completed, the department says Lamb will undergo an internal investigation.
A spokesman for the ISP Versailles post has confirmed the investigation, but said the agency will have no further comment unless charges are filed.
