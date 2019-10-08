Police officers saw voyeurism suspect place phone under woman’s skirt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing a video voyeurism charge after he was seen using his cell phone camera to take pictures under a woman's skirt.
Deveren Lamont Phoenix, 30, of Louisville, was arrested Oct. 7 by West Buechel police.
Phoenix was in the Target store at 3600 Mall Road around 7 p.m. when two West Buechel officers saw him walk up behind a woman shopping and place the phone under her skirt, according to his arrest report. When the woman walked away, one officer said Phoenix "leaned towards her, extending his phone outward" to maintain his view.
After being given his Miranda rights, Phoenix told the officer that he won't do it again.
Target security told police that Phoenix has previously committed lewd acts at stores in Indiana.
Phoenix was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.
