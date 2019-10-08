REAL IDs now available in Anderson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in the Anderson County area can now get identification cards that are compliant with Federal REAL ID standards.
The new, Voluntary Travel ID is designed to allow Kentuckians to board domestic commercial flights and access restricted federal facilities.
Starting on October 1, 2020, travelers will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license in order to fly within the United States.
Anyone who wants to upgrade their identification to the state’s new Voluntary Travel ID from Anderson County needs to travel to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s headquarters in Frankfort.
KYTC has also started processing Voluntary Travel IDs from Franklin County residents.
