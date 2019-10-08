3 sexually transmitted diseases hit new highs again in US

FILE - This 1975 file microscope image made available by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows chlamydia trachomatis bacteria magnified 200 times. The number of cases of STDs - chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis - in California reached a record high in 2017, and officials are particularly concerned by a spike in stillbirths due to congenital syphilis, state health authorities said Monday, May 14, 2018. (Dr. E. Arum, Dr. N. Jacobs/CDC via AP, File) (Source: Dr. E. Arum)