Small earthquakes registered in southeast Mo. and western Ky.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two small earthquakes were registered early Tuesday morning, Oct. 8.
One shook a portion of New Madrid County, Missouri while the other quake was registered in Fulton County, Kentucky just a few hours later.
Both earthquakes were recorded at 1.7 magnitude.
According to the USGS, the first of the two quakes was recorded about 4.2 miles southeast of Marston, Mo. at 1:43 a.m.
The second was recorded at 6:52 a.m. just 3.3 miles south of New Madrid, Mo.
There are no reports of damage or if the quakes were felt.
The quakes are part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
