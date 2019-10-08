Toddler killed after falling off scooter being pushed by another child

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - The death of a 2 year-old boy who died in a scooter accident in Sellersburg is under investigation.
According to Chief Russ Whelan of the Sellersburg Police Department, emergency crews were called to the Friendly Village Indian Oaks Trailer Park on Washington Drive around 7 p.m. Monday.
Whelan said the toddler was being pushed on a non-motorized scooter by another child when he fell off and struck his head. The child was not wearing a helmet.
The boy was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville where he died.
This story will be updated.
