Toys R Us comes back online with help from Target

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Target has announced on Tuesday that it has reached a partnership to bring the Toys R Us brand back online.
The retailer is partnering with the company that currently owns the Toys R Us brand to relaunch ToysRUs.com.
This deal gives Toys R Us an online presence again after the company filed for bankruptcy and liquidated assets in March 2018.
Starting Tuesday, shoppers who visit the new ToysRUs.com website are redirected to Target’s website to complete their toy purchases.
Target’s new website also comes online as the Toys R Us’ parent company plans to open several new physical stores, two of which will open in November in Houston, Texas and Paramus, New Jersey.
No details have been released on how both companies will split the proceeds from the new website.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.