UofL assumes full control of heart research center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly 75 percent of all deaths in the state of Kentucky are related to cardiovascular disease.
And Monday, the University of Louisville made a big announcement regarding one of the top research facilities for the disease.
After more than a dozen years of partnership between UofL and the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence, UofL has now claimed full ownership of the Cardiovascular Innovation Institute.
The Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence has given up ownership and real estate interest.
“I think the community, the patients, folks we’re helping in studies, all of them will be able to see larger stability and more foundation under the entire health care system,” UofL VP for Advancement Bradley Shafer said.
While no immediate new funding has been acquired, UofL believes the property will be more attractive for grant money, which could lead to upgraded resources down the road.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.