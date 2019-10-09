Another vehicle impounded for illegal dumping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Metro Solid Waste Enforcement team located and impounded another vehicle for illegal dumping.
It’s the 11th impounded vehicle for illegal dumping this year.
The Ford F-150 was witnessed on surveillance cameras being used to dump a mattress and construction debris in District 6 on September 21st and September 28th.
Metro Solid Waste Enforcement Officers were able to track down the vehicle in the 3500 block of River Park Drive. The illegal dumper admitted that he was working on a property and was given money to dispose of the material properly but chose instead to dump it behind a vacant property.
In total, the illegal dumper received a citation with a fine of $1000 and approximately $250 for impound and storage fees.
According to Metro Solid Waste, if you hire someone to dispose of waste for you, ask to see their Waste Hauler License and do not pay without a disposal receipt. Properly disposing of truckloads of materials generally costs at least $60 - if you’re charged less than that, be suspicious.
