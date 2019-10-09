Bond increased for former Valley High school student accused of threatening school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Valley High School student was suspended in April after watching a video about machine guns in school and saying he had a gun in his backpack. A week later, Tashunka Campbell, 18, was found across the street from the school with a loaded revolver and a box of ammo.
Campbell was back in court Wednesday because he allegedly posted a video of himself holding a gun on social media in September. His lawyer said he is facing three felony charges, all firearm related.
Campbell’s mother became visibly upset as she watched her son’s past and future revealed when Instagram screenshots of Campbell were showed in court.
In April, Valley High School was put on a possible shooter threat. The scare didn’t come from an outsider, but instead someone they sat next to and passed in hallways.
Campbell was suspended, but days later, JCPS Resource Officer Tony Sacra saw someone matching Campbell’s description on school surveillance video prying open a door and sticking a ballistic vest inside. Sacra found Campbell with a loaded revolver and ammo across the street from the school. Campbell was arrested, charged and banned from touching or being around guns.
In September a student showed Sacra an Instagram live video of Campbell holding a gun, which violates his bond. During Wednesday’s hearing, Campbell’s lawyer questioned Sacra about that video.
"Do you have any information that causes you to believe that item that was allegedly in my client’s hand was a real gun?” asked Campbell’s lawyer.
“Sir, it looks like a real gun to me," responded Sacra.
The state said Campbell’s violation shows he is still a risk and asked for his current $30,000 bond to be increased. Campbell’s father, Roger Campbell said his son doesn’t have the ability to understand his actions and consequences after a head injury nearly ten years ago.
"The child psychologist tested him and said he would get back eighty percent of his brain,” said Roger Campbell.
Campbell's father said his son has no short term memory.
“He has a hard time comprehending consequences of his actions,” Roger Campbell said. “We have to remind him every day, every day we remind him.”
Judge Angela McCormick Bisig decided whether the gun was real or fake, the picture held the story of the intensity of the charges and level of safety needed for the community.
Campbell’s bond was raised to $75,000. If he is able to post that he’ll be put on home incarceration without release.
