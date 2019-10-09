Christian Academy of Louisville goes high-tech with new gym for kids with Down syndrome

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new, state-of-the-art sensory gym is now available for students at Christian Academy of Louisville.
The gym is specifically designed to enhance development and learning for students with Down syndrome and other students with education or sensory needs.
The gym integrates learning with sound, sight, touch, smell, and body movement, all to help congnitive development.
“It’s one of a kind, it’s a great school, a great program,” parent Jason Smith said. “It’s a Christian-inclusive program where our kids are in class with their peers on a daily basis. They are being challenged just doing amazing things and showing the world that kids with Down syndrome can do anything.”
