FORECAST: Clouds will give way to late day sunshine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bank of fog and low clouds have rolled in from the east this morning. This will keep most areas cloudy for the next several hours with the clouds thinning out more this afternoon. Temperatures, as a result, will be slow to climb at well with the amount of sunshine determine just how far into the 70s we can reach later.
Expect a more partly sunny setup Thursday with an isolated sprinkle possible. The main rain chance still looks to be a with a strong cold front that will slam into WAVE Country Friday night with gusty winds and some rainfall. Temperatures will drop a good 20 degrees after it passes through. That will set the stage for a chilly Saturday with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees. The wind gusts will make it feel much cooler.
It will turn cold Saturday night with 30s and 40s expected. For now, the wind looks to limit any frost potential but we will continue to monitor that.
We will start our warming trend again on Sunday.
