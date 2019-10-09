FORECAST: Getting warmer before Friday front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds roll into the region this morning, mainly in areas east of I-65. These clear by the afternoon allowing sunshine to push temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.
Tonight, under clear skies, lows drop into the 50s.
Thursday will be a tad warmer than today with highs near 80°. Our next cold front approaches to end the workweek, bringing showers as early as Friday afternoon. The best rain chances look to be Friday night through early Saturday.
After a crisp Saturday in the 50s and low 60s, highs rebound to near 70° on Sunday as sunshine returns to the forecast.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.