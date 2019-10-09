FORECAST: You’ll need the jacket early, but warmer by afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy fog is possible once again Wednesday night, as lows settle back in to the mid to upper 50s.
Partly sunny skies with warming temperatures are still on tap for Thursday. Highs are expected to reach back into the lower 80s.
We’ll certainly push into the 80s on Friday with gusty winds from the south ahead of our next big weather maker.
This is a cold front that arrives Friday night with our next best rain chance. Totals aren’t that impressive, but we’ll take the rain.
Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH will be possible with a sharp drop in temperatures behind the front. This means that we will struggle to reach 60 degrees on Saturday, with windy conditions making it feel even cooler.
We’ll be in the 30s and 40s by early Sunday before sunshine helps boost us back near 70 for a high Sunday afternoon.
