Fundraiser planned to help family of teen who died at Louder Than Life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fundraiser is being planned to benefit the family of a teenage who died during a music festival.
Fifteen-year-old Trinity Jackson was working at Louder Than Life when she had an asthma attack and died last month.
On Saturday, River Road BBQ is inviting everyone in for food in honor of the teen.
Money raised will go to Jackson’s family for funeral expenses.
Jackson was a student at New Albany High School. Family members said she was active in the Boys & Girls Club and loved to shop and cook.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.