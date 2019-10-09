Gordmans to hire hundreds for seasonal work

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans is currently hiring hundreds of seasonal associates across the country to accommodate the upcoming holiday shopping season.
Gordmans is hiring for sales associates, stockroom associates and cashiers.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online.
Seasonal jobs at Gordmans provide flexible schedules and an associate discount on Gordmans’ trend-right merchandise for the entire family.
Gordmans is located at 945 E Lewis and Clark Pkwy in Clarksville.
