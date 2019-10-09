Interstate improvements and Ironman will delay downtown traffic, here’s what you need to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another round of improvements begins this weekend on Spaghetti Junction.
The construction will shut down multiple interstate ramps close to downtown Louisville, this all happening as thousands of people flock to town for the Ironman competition.
The state transportation department says the road closures shouldn’t impact people too much if they pay attention to detours.
Three separate ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday. Access to I-65 south and north will be unavailable from I-71. I-64 West to I-65 South will be closed, too.
There are several other routes to get into downtown, the best option will depend on where exactly motorists are needing to go:
- I-71 South can continue onto I-64 West and exit at 9th Street
- I-64 West can exit at Story/Mellwood and take Story Ave into downtown (right off ramp, left onto Frankfort Ave, left onto Story Ave, Story Ave becomes Main Street)
- I-64 West can also continue and exit at 9th Street
- Either I-71 South of I-64 West can also take the detour along I-264 West and take I-65 North into downtown, exiting at Broadway, Brook or Muhammad Ali
Several roads downtown will also be closed during the Ironman competition Sunday from 5 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Monday.
5 AM - 1 PM
- River Road from Preston St to Edith Ln
7:30 AM - 6:30 PM
- River Road from Edith Lane to Zorn Avenue
- River Road from Zone Avenue to US 42
- US 42 from River Road to the Oldham County Line
11:30 AM - 1 AM
- Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Second Street
- Second Street from River Road from Main Street
- First Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Brook Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Floyd Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Preston Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Edith Lane from River Road to Mellwood Avenue
- Litterle Road from Story Avenue to Brownsboro Road
- Story Avenue from Brownsboro Road to Litterle Road
- River Road from Fourth Street to Bingham Way
- Mellwood Avenue (southbound) from Edith Lane to Brownsboro Road
- Brownsboro Road from Mellwood Avenue to Story Avenue(one lane thru traffic westbound)
2 PM - 1:30 AM
- Third Street from River Road to Muhammad Ali Boulevard Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Third Street to Fifth Street
- Fifth Street from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Liberty Street
- Liberty Street from Fifth Street to Third Street
NO PARKING AREAS
MIDNIGHT - 2 AM (OCTOBER 13, 2019)
- River Road from Preston Street to Edith Lane
- River Road from Third Street to Bingham Way
- Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Second Street
4 AM - 2 AM (OCTOBER 13, 2019)
- Second Street from River Road to Main Street
- First Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Brook Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Floyd Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Preston Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Edith Lane from River Road to Mellwood Avenue
- Mellwood Avenue from Edith Lane to Brownsboro Road
- Brownsboro Road from Mellwood Avenue to Story Avenue
- Litterle Road from Story Avenue to Brownsboro Road
- Story Avenue from Brownsboro Road to Litterle Road
- Third Street from River Road to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Third Street to Fifth Street
- Fifth Street from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Jefferson Street
- Liberty Street from Fifth Street to Third Street
