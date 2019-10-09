Jefferson County, Indiana man killed, DOC employee injured in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A crash in Jefferson County, Indiana man killed one person and severely injured another Wednesday morning.
Indiana State Police were called to Michigan Road near Dawson Smith around 3:40 a.m.
The initial investigation revealed that a silver 2009 Toyota Tacoma being driven by Raymond S. Beagles, 63, of Dupont, Indiana was traveling north on Michigan Road when the vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a southbound white 2011 Chevrolet van being driven by Padget Davis, 51, of Hanover, Indiana.
The vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lane of Michigan Road. Beagles was pronounced dead at the scene. Davis was seriously injured and transported to UofL Hospital by air.
Investigators believe that Beagles had consumed alcohol before the collision, which was a contributing factor to the crash. Investigators also believe that his speed was a contributing factor in the crash. Beagles was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Toxicology results are pending.
