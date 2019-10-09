Lexington health officials dealing with first flu reports; West Nile case possible, too

(WAVE) - The first cases of the flu are popping up in Lexington right now, and health experts say it’s never too early to get a flu shot.
Since it takes a little time to reach peak effectiveness, health officials suggest getting the shot early.
Getting that shot, and stopping the spread, can help protect people who aren’t able to get the shot.
“You are also doing it to protect people who are six months of age or younger,” Fayette County Health Department spokesman Kevin Hall said. “You are (helping) the elderly who have compromised immune system’s, or anyone has another underlying illness.”
Last year’s flu shot was 47 percent effective. The year before, effectiveness was 36 percent.
Adding to the anxiety in Lexington, officials there say a probable case of West Nile virus has been detected in a human.
Hall’s office said it is now spraying areas of downtown Lexington for mosquitoes.
Twenty percent of people bitten by an infected mosquito will experience symptoms.
While the spraying will help, officials are asking people to take preventative measures like wearing long-sleeved clothing and removing standing water.
