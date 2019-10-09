Lime hits 200,000 rides in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scooters are becoming more and more popular in Louisville.
On Wednesday, Lime announced Louisville residents and visitors have taken more than 200,000 scooter rides since the company launched in November, 2018.
Riders have traveled more than 250,000 miles by scooter, replacing 66,000 car trips and more than 500,000 pounds in carbon emissions.
In addition to the milestone, The city of Louisville has also announced that Lime has been granted a fleet increase from 250 to 450 scooters, nearly doubling the number of Lime scooters in Louisville, making it the largest provider of shared scooters in the city.
Lime also announced the rollout of its new Group Ride feature, after two weeks of testing throughout the metro. Through Group Ride, one person can unlock up to five scooters for friends, family or co-workers, providing a cleaner and fun-filled way to get around. Through Group Ride, scooter riders are able to scoot together, providing greater visibility on the road for drivers.
Lime is also helping Louisville improve transportation equity through its Lime Access program. With Lime Access, individuals who qualify for city, state or federal low-income programs can receive half-off of scooter rides, helping cities achieve transportation equity goals.
