Louisville Forum hosts monthly public issue discussion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every month the Louisville Forum hosts a discussion on public issues at Vincenzo’s in downtown Louisville.
Wednesday’s discussion revolved around safety, specifically the question, “How safe are we?”
Matt Gibson, the newly minted president of the Kentucky Derby Festival spoke about the changing landscape in our world.
“The number one thing that we talk about all the time, the number one thing facing our industry is safety at events and that perception of safety,” Gibson said. “Training our folks, if you see something say something...been around a long time.”
In addition to Gibson, former U.S. Secret Service agent Greg Gitschier and Jody Meiman the Louisville Emergency Management Director spoke at the forum.
