Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog 10/9

Saturday night looks to be our first “cold” night of the season with 30s and lower 40s. As it stands now, the wind will start to pick back up and some high clouds will stream in. Those are factors in limiting temperatures getting down to frost level and even allowing frost to even form to begin with. Having said that, I can see some “patchy” areas of frost being possible but no signs of a “killing” frost. We’ll keep watching it.