Making Ends Meet: Saving you from an expensive Halloween

Of course, it wouldn’t be Halloween without trick or treating. Here’s a money saving trick for you - try using treats that aren’t candy. Go to the dollar store, buy a roll of stickers and hand those out. Or get a bucket of plastic bugs or toys. Kids love that stuff. Another good idea is to hand out glow sticks. They aren’t expensive and they help drivers see our children. Kids are twice as likely to get hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year, so it’s a fun and safe option.