Man arrested in Oregon in death of woman found near Kentucky River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A second arrest has been made in the death of April Arnett, Kentucky State police say.
Investigators said Ronald “Doug” Crawley was arrested in Cave Junction, Oregon.
Last month, KSP officials said Crawley was wanted in connection with Arnett’s death.
Arnett’s body was discovered on the Madison County side of the Kentucky River on Aug. 17.
Ryan “Todd” Crawley is facing the same charges as Ronald “Doug” Crawley.
Police said Ronald Crawley was involved in dumping Arnett’s body.
Ronald Crawley was wanted on charges of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
