New video shows alleged mistreatment of pigs at local farm

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - New eyewitness video just released in a press conference Wednesday morning shows the alleged mistreatment of pigs at an area farm.
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said an anonymous source reported pigs suffering in substandard conditions at East Fork Farms in Jackson County, Indiana.
The animal factory has feeding operations with 1,200 mother pigs and 4,000 piglets.
PETA showed the video from the source at the conference at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, showing pigs in crates, a worker cutting tails off piglets, throwing them in the air to another worker, and leaving other pigs to die on the factory floor.
“This is rampant, this is systemic, this is the reality for pigs on American factory farms whether it is a JBS supplier, a Smithfield supplier, or a Cargill supplier,” PETA Vice President of Evidence Analysis Daniel Paden said.
The farm sends pigs to JBS USA in Louisville, producers of Swift brand pork.
PETA has called on JBS USA to investigate the farm and reconsider their ties to the facility.
JBS USA released a statement on Wednesday afternoon.
"JBS USA was recently made aware of an undercover video allegedly filmed at a sow farm in Indiana. Though we do not directly purchase pigs from this farm, there is a chance that some of these pigs could end up in our supply chain. As such, we have taken immediate action and notified our suppliers that JBS USA will not accept any hogs that originated from the farm in the video until a thorough third-party investigation is completed.
We take this matter very seriously and do not condone violations of our animal welfare standards anywhere in our supply chain."
PETA has also asked Indiana State Police to investigate and inspect the farm.
