Pedestrian ordinance now in effect across Metro Louisville

“We do have two concerns going forward. First, the ordinance forbids people from being on any median or gore. Some medians and gores have TARC bus stops. Following the ordinance, it would technically be illegal to use those stops because the ordinance states that people are not allowed on medians or gores unless they are in the process of crossing the arterial roadway. Second, we want to ensure the jaywalking provisions are not used as pretextual reason for police to stop someone in a way that targets people of color and people in overpoliced communities.”