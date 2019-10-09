Pedestrian ordinance now in effect across Metro Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city's hot-button pedestrian ordinance took effect Wednesday.
Metro Council approved the ordinance in August. Supporters say it will promote safety, but critics say the new law targets panhandlers.
“Panhandling’s gonna exist,” LMPD Lt. Ron Heady said at a news conference Wednesday. “It’s a constitutionally-protected activity. If you’re standing on the public right of way, the sidewalks, where it’s safe, and you’re not entering the roadway, there’s no (police) intervention at all.”
Heady said the measure will help curb accidents involving people in streets near moving traffic.
"At the end of the day, it's to modify behavior that is unsafe," he said, adding that there have been 19 pedestrian deaths so far this year, more than each of the previous two years. "This is a small step at making the roadways a little bit safer."
Opponents say there are unique areas, such as the Highlands Island at Baxter and Winter, where a small green space features a plaque and includes a water fountain.
Some are concerned people would be fined for using the fountain or reading the plaque because the ordinance states pedestrians can't be in the area unless they're in the process of crossing.
ACLU Staff Attorney Heather Gatnarek on Wednesday issued the following statement about the ordinance:
“We do have two concerns going forward. First, the ordinance forbids people from being on any median or gore. Some medians and gores have TARC bus stops. Following the ordinance, it would technically be illegal to use those stops because the ordinance states that people are not allowed on medians or gores unless they are in the process of crossing the arterial roadway. Second, we want to ensure the jaywalking provisions are not used as pretextual reason for police to stop someone in a way that targets people of color and people in overpoliced communities.”
