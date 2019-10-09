Saint William Parish reaffirms their identity as a “sanctuary congregation”

By Dustin Vogt | October 8, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saint William Parish on West Oak Street held a gathering on the church’s front steps on Tuesday, declaring their identity as a “sanctuary church”.

The church will step in to assist immigrants and refugees and aid in their efforts. They plan to continue being a voice for anyone fleeing violence or persecution.

Leaders said that the declaration is a public rejection of the racist policies presented by the present administration.

Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said in a statement that he called on all 100 parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville to respect the dignity of all people.

