Semi-truck driver indicted for murder after crash kills 1, injures another

Semi-truck driver indicted for murder after crash kills 1, injures another
Jerry Elder was indicted on charges of murder, assault and wanton endangerment. (Source: Franklin County Regional Jail)
By Makayla Ballman | October 9, 2019 at 7:12 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 7:12 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted a semi-truck driver on charges of murder, assault, and wanton endangerment after a crash killed one person and injured another on Sept. 29.

According to the Kentucky State Police, a semi-truck being driven by Jerry Elder Jr., 45 of Flint, MI, rear-ended a Jeep Liberty Jeffrey Curtis, 61 of Bedford, KY due to distracted driving. The semi and the Jeep then rear-ended a Ford Explorer being driven by Trina Summers, 61 of Shepherdsville.

Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Summers and Elder were both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Elder is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.