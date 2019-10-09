Semi-truck driver indicted for murder after crash kills 1, injures another

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted a semi-truck driver on charges of murder, assault, and wanton endangerment after a crash killed one person and injured another on Sept. 29.
According to the Kentucky State Police, a semi-truck being driven by Jerry Elder Jr., 45 of Flint, MI, rear-ended a Jeep Liberty Jeffrey Curtis, 61 of Bedford, KY due to distracted driving. The semi and the Jeep then rear-ended a Ford Explorer being driven by Trina Summers, 61 of Shepherdsville.
Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Summers and Elder were both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Elder is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.