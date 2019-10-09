Shepherdsville City Park meeting reveals proposed upgrades

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During a meeting held at Shepherdsville City Hall on Tuesday, city engineers unveiled proposed upgrades and improvements to Shepherdsville City Park.
Three proposal maps were displayed to showcase the different options for upgrades. The plan is for the city to take features from each of the three proposals in order to build the city’s ideal park.
Different amenities included bike trails, environmental areas, soccer fields, and community spaces, among other features.
Feedback from the meeting session will be made up into a final draft and cost to build. Once the draft is completed, it will be taken to city council for approval.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.