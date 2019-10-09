UofL’s Red-White Scrimmage to feature autograph session

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville (UofL) men's basketball team's Red-White scrimmage will include an autograph session this year.
The team will host the autograph session after the game in the KFC Yum! Center on October 12.
Players will be introduced at 1 PM, followed by an about 45-minute practice session on the court. After the 20-minute scrimmage, players will take part in the autograph session.
Tickets, which cost $10, are on sale now at the UofL Ticket Office. It is located near Cardinal Stadium's Gate 2 and is open on weekdays from 9 AM to 5 PM. Tickets can also be purchased online here.
Tickets are available for UofL students for the scrimmage for free. Students can get up to two tickets with a valid student ID in advance of the game at the UofL ticket office.
