FORECAST: Big changes coming Friday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is shaping up to be a decent afternoon with a partly sunny sky expected. Most areas should climb into the mid-upper 70s with city potentially cracking 80 degrees for an hour or two later on. There is a very slim chance for a quick shower to pop up west of I-65 after 4pm, but most areas will remain dry.
It will be a much warmer night tonight with 60s on the map instead of the 50s. Friday is going to be our day of change.
It will start off breezy with some sunshine early on. Expect clouds to expand more and more into the afternoon as we warm well into the 70s and even a few lower 80s. The risk for an isolated t-storm will start as early as the afternoon to the west of I-65, but the bulk of the showers look to hold off until after 6 or 7pm as they sweep in west to east.
The more noticeable element with Friday night will be the drastic temperature drop. Many areas will be in the 70s to start off the evening but as the front passes through, expect a drop of at least 15° or more to take place in as little as an hour. The wind will ramp up as well leading to a slight wind chill factor as the evening and overnight continues.
The rain looks to pull east before sunrise Saturday which means lots of sunshine for the day itself. It will be cool, however, with highs only in the 50s for many. Another chilly night is on tap for Saturday night with even some patchy frost possible off to the north.
A warming trend will kick back in on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.