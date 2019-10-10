FORECAST: Patchy morning fog; Friday front brings rain to the region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of patchy dense fog have formed this morning thanks to mostly clear skies and light winds overnight. This fog will linger through the late morning many locations.
Highs max out in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon, mainly in areas west of I-65.
Tonight, temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of a cold front that passes through WAVE Country Friday evening. Showers may pop across the region as early as Friday afternoon with the rain chance ending early Saturday morning. Temperatures drop from near 80° Friday afternoon into the low to mid-40s Friday night due to the cold front.
Saturday will be cool but sunny with highs near 60°.
Patchy frost is possible early Sunday morning as the day begins with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs Sunday reach near 70°. Another chance of rain comes into the forecast Tuesday with our next system.
